Mekies holds talks with Verstappen after media clash

Laurent Mekies held talks with Max Verstappen after the Dutchman’s decision to eject a journalist from his Suzuka press session sparked internal unease at Red Bull.

According to Germany’s Bild newspaper, Mekies sought out Verstappen in the paddock on Friday morning, listening to his explanation but also making clear the team does not support removing media from its hospitality.

The report said the incident "caused internal displeasure at Red Bull" and left Mekies "walking a fine line," given Verstappen’s importance to the team both on and off track.

While the four-time world champion is not expected to face any formal sanction, the matter is now considered closed following the discussion.

It comes at a difficult time for Red Bull, which has started the 2026 season on the back foot, struggling with an overweight car and inconsistent performance.

Insiders suggest the car could be up to 20kg above the minimum weight, with meaningful reductions unlikely until the summer.

"It’s not the first time we’ve faced such challenges," team boss Mekies said. "I’m confident we’ll get back on track."

Verstappen himself admitted the team is chasing problems in circles at present.

"There’s a lot of work to do. We need to understand why we’re having such big problems right now," he said.

"We’re trying to fix one thing, but that way we’ll immediately create another problem."

Off track, Verstappen has continued to vent frustration by testing and racing GT3 machinery, including his own team’s Mercedes-AMG at the Nordschleife - re-fuelling speculation about a possible future move to Mercedes in F1.

Former driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Red Bull is giving its star unusual freedom.

"It’s cool that Max can do this. On the one hand, it’s cool, but on the other hand, it’s also surprising that Red Bull is letting him do this," he said.

"Red Bull is in a position where they say ’yes’ so as not to lose Max."

Montoya went further, suggesting Verstappen’s long-term future may lie elsewhere.

"I think they’re going to lose Max anyway. "I wouldn’t be surprised. Just look at the car he was driving last week," he said, referring to the Mercedes GT3 car.