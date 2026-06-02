Formula E boss says F1’s V8 push is ’good for us’

Formula E chief Jeff Dodds says Formula 1’s growing desire to return to V8 engines is ultimately good news for the all-electric championship.

The debate over Formula 1’s future engine direction has intensified after just a handful of races under the new 2026 regulations, which increased the electric component of the power units to 50 percent.

The criticism has been led by drivers including Max Verstappen, who famously compared the new generation of Formula 1 cars to "Formula E on steroids".

Ironically, however, Formula E’s reputation has improved significantly in the same period, with anticipation building for the arrival of the championship’s much faster Gen4 car.

Dodds, who previously responded to Verstappen’s comments by inviting the Dutchman to test a Formula E machine, believes Formula 1 has now recognised that the current direction has not worked as intended.

"First of all, we have to give them credit, because they have listened and realised that things aren’t going as they expected, so they are making changes," Dodds told Soy Motor.

"Any company has the ability to respond and react to feedback and face challenges, and I think we have to acknowledge that great merit."

The Briton suggested many observers had seen the problems coming.

"I think perhaps it wasn’t a surprise, or shouldn’t be, that it was going to be difficult," he said.

"It may not have turned out exactly as they expected, but I think many of us anticipated that this could happen."

Dodds believes a return to a more combustion-focused Formula 1 would actually strengthen Formula E’s position.

"The only thing I would say is that their making the change is good for us, because they are a combustion championship and we are an electric championship," he explained.

"It’s very easy to understand."

However, he warned that fans hoping for screaming V8 engines will need patience. "2030, 2031 is a long way off," said Dodds.

"If you’re an F1 driver and you’re excited about going back to V8s, you have to be excited for the next three or four years, because that’s how long it’s going to take to get back there."

"So it will seem like a long time."

The comments come as support for V8 engines continues to grow across the paddock, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali both backing the idea.

Not everyone thinks Formula 1 can afford to wait.

Veteran Swiss journalist Roger Benoit, one of the sport’s last remaining old-school reporters, says the current regulations have been a total failure.

"For me, this has been a disaster so far," he told Sport1.

"There’s an old saying - the simpler the rules, the better the sport. That applies to football just as much as to Formula 1."

"Anyone who constantly tinkers with the regulations will eventually run into problems."

Benoit added: "I’m extremely critical of this whole energy management system. Max Verstappen was right from the start with his criticism."

"The mere fact that it’s still being discussed so much shows that something is fundamentally wrong."