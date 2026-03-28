Binotto admits Wheatley surprise, hints at replacement

Mattia Binotto has insisted he was caught off guard by Jonathan Wheatley’s sudden departure, as Audi begins considering how to reorganise its leadership structure.

The former Red Bull sporting director left the Hinwil-based team just two races into its full works Audi era, with the decision coming abruptly ahead of Suzuka.

"Everything happened very quickly. That’s how it goes sometimes," Binotto, the overall head of Audi’s F1 project, said.

"Last Friday, Jonathan informed us that he didn’t want to commit long-term. There were personal reasons for this, which we can’t discuss in detail here. We respect his decision. As a consequence, we as a team have decided to release him from his duties."

Binotto said the news came as a shock.

"To be honest, I didn’t see it coming. Jonathan was always very focused on his tasks and gave everything for the team. He did a good job that definitely had a positive impact on our development."

With Wheatley gone, Binotto has temporarily taken on full control, including trackside operations at Suzuka.

However, he made clear the current structure is not sustainable.

"We need to reorganise," he said. "We are not specifically looking for a new team principal. But the team and I now need to build new structures. I especially need support during race weekends."

Binotto suggested changes will be considered during the upcoming April break.

"We are now using this time to think about how we can reorganise ourselves for race weekends. There are no races in April, so this is a good moment to build a new structure. We already have some ideas."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher suggested the departure may have stemmed from a power struggle.

"I don’t quite believe Binotto when he says he didn’t know Wheatley was unhappy and leaving," he said.

"Binotto now wants to make all the decisions himself. And, in my opinion, that was the problem."