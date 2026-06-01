Hulkenberg urged to stay patient with Audi F1

Nico Hulkenberg has been urged not to lose faith in Audi despite the German manufacturer’s difficult start to the 2026 season.

The Audi works team has scored just two points in its opening races since fully taking over Sauber, both through rookie Gabriel Bortoleto, while the experienced Hulkenberg is still yet to open his account.

With speculation already swirling about the 38-year-old’s future, former Formula 1 driver Christian Danner thinks walking away would be a mistake.

"On the one hand, he could be replaced, but on the other, the team is still quite capable of having a good weekend," Danner told motorsport-magazin.com.

"Audi has a multitude of minor problems. The list is quite long, and it’s not getting any shorter. The team of course declares a commitment to constant progress, but there are no signs of that at the moment."

Danner said Audi’s qualifying positions currently depend more on rivals making mistakes than outright performance.

However, he remains convinced the project can still succeed.

"Audi can’t be written off," he said. "It’s a good team with good people, and it can reach a higher level."

"Therefore, I would definitely advise Nico Hulkenberg not to leave the team and to stay committed to this project."

The German’s current contract expires at the end of 2026, although it reportedly includes an option for a further season.

Audi chief Mattia Binotto also moved to calm speculation as the driver market begins to gather momentum.

"Talking about the drivers is the easiest task, and I’m very happy with the two we have," he said. "One is a very experienced driver, and the other is very young."

Binotto reserved particular praise for Hulkenberg.

"Nico is very easy to work with," he said. "He’s always very sincere, transparent and fun. There’s no politics involved, and ultimately, he loves driving."

"He’s consistent, has the experience, and knows how to get the most out of the car."

The former Ferrari boss also brushed aside suggestions Hulkenberg may be nearing retirement.

"Nico is 38, but I don’t think he’s thinking about retirement," Binotto said. "Age certainly plays a role because it’s a physical sport, but experience is important too."

"Fernando (Alonso) is an example, and Nico has several seasons ahead of him."

Binotto was also asked about Carlos Sainz, who had been Audi’s top target during the 2024 driver market before the Spaniard opted for Williams.

"Obviously, we had a good relationship at Ferrari and I trusted him as much as I do now," Binotto said. "It’s always good to chat with him and evaluate the option, but as with everyone, I have a lot of respect for people’s decisions."

"If he decided to take another path, I’m happy for him. He made his own decision, which was the important thing, and on the other hand, we had the opportunity with Gabriel and I’m very happy."