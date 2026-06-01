Antonelli says F1 rivals now respect him amid title charge

Kimi Antonelli says his rivals now view him differently after his remarkable start to the 2026 season.

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver, who comfortably leads the world championship after winning four of the opening five races, was honoured with the prestigious Lorenzo Bandini Trophy in Brisighella on Friday.

Thousands of fans packed the small Italian town to welcome the championship leader.

"There are so many people here for me - I wasn’t expecting such a welcome," he beamed.

"Thinking of the names who have received this before me, like Schumacher and Hamilton, makes it all the more emotional."

But despite opening a 43-point championship lead, Antonelli insisted it is too early to get carried away.

"The season is still long, we know that," he said.

"I’m happy because the team is doing great, and I want to repay their efforts by giving my all."

The Italian also addressed the growing rivalry with teammate George Russell, which flared up during the Canadian GP weekend. "The challenge with Russell during the season will be tough, but we don’t want to get into tough clashes that will put the team in difficulty," Antonelli said.

"I spoke to Toto Wolff about the battle between Hamilton and Rosberg in 2016. He told me the good and the bad, the things we mustn’t repeat. Because the team remains the priority."

Antonelli admitted his performances have already changed how rivals view him.

"I know they look at me with respect now, because I’ve shown what I’m capable of," he said.

"I try to send a clear message because I want to stay ahead - that’s the goal."

The Mercedes driver also rejected suggestions that his success has changed his personality.

"I am just the way you see me, and I don’t want to change that," he said. "Obviously, on the track, things are completely different."

"The angel face is only visible off the track. Because F1 is a tank full of sharks - you either eat or you’re eaten."

Antonelli also revealed he has developed a friendship with Max Verstappen away from the circuit. "We talk about GT, F1, but also about our private lives, our things," he said.

"Ultimately, outside the paddock, we’re just normal guys."

The Italian was also asked about Ferrari, with many in his home country dreaming of seeing him one day in red.

"But now I’m a Mercedes driver and I’m incredibly happy here," Antonelli replied. "The team gave me a huge opportunity as a kid, supported me throughout my entire journey, and I feel a responsibility to give my all for them."

"I owe it to the team and want to win as much as possible with Mercedes. I spoke with the team, and they want to continue working with me in the future - not just next year. But for that to happen, I need to perform well.

"They probably plan to continue working with me beyond 2026, but I need to deliver results for my part. And then we’ll see."