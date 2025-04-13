Few more years left in F1 career - Hulkenberg

Although on the cusp of an exciting project, Nico Hulkenberg admits his Formula 1 career is winding down.

With over 230 grands prix to his name - and having driven for Williams, Force India, Sauber, Force India, Renault, Racing Point, Haas and others - the German has never even stood on a podium.

"An eventful career," Hulkenberg laughed to DPA news agency in Bahrain.

He recognises that the amount of times he has ’moved house’ in the F1 pitlane as opposed to actual moves in his private life simply do not compare.

"I’ve probably only moved three or four times," he said. "I’m actually a very settled guy."

He may never have finished in the top three in a grand prix, but he is highly respected in the paddock. And the good news for his fans is that "I have a few races left in the tank".

"I can definitely drive until I’m 40, so I don’t foresee any problems in the next few years. What will happen after that is difficult to predict today," the 37-year-old declared.

Sauber, however, wooed him from Haas for 2025 in order to lead the team’s transition to full works Audi status next year. "Moving always involves work," he said.

"You have to find your way around, get used to it, get to know your new home and the surroundings."

He likens it to moving into a new neighbourhood. "For me personally, it always takes a while to really settle in, until you have your favourite Italian restaurant, your dentist, your hairdresser, everything else you need in everyday life.

"Maybe that’s why I don’t move around so much."

He’s still settling back in at Sauber, but after a visit to Audi’s F1 engine facility in Neuburg a few days ago, Hulkenberg revealed: "You can sense a very positive and hungry atmosphere there.

"People are excited about Formula 1, about this project. They’re motivated and happy."