Hulk shocked by Wheatley exit, teammate hints at reasons

Nico Hulkenberg admits he was taken completely by surprise by former team boss Jonathan Wheatley’s sudden departure - learning of the news from an unlikely source.

"I was in the simulator that day," the German said at Suzuka. "Between two runs I looked at my phone - and my mother had sent me a news article. I thought ’Oh sh*t!’"

Hulkenberg said he discovered the shock development in Audi’s short F1 adventure so far "at the same time as the rest of the world", describing the exit after just two races as unexpected.

However, he played down the impact on the team, insisting the structure remains intact under Mattia Binotto.

"A Formula 1 team consists of many people," he said. "We need strong people, and with Mattia we have a strong leader. It’s not as if we lack a leadership team, a structure, or a plan. While this was unexpected, everything else is going according to plan."

Hulkenberg added that such changes are part of the sport.

"That’s part of the business," he said. "If you look around the paddock, you see phases like this with many teams. If there’s a problem with certain people, then you have to take action. And there was clearly a problem here."

By contrast, teammate Gabriel Bortoleto suggested the situation may have been less surprising internally.

"I wouldn’t say it’s a surprise," the Brazilian said. "I think he couldn’t fully commit to the project because he had private matters that he made public. And when you have private matters to settle, those take priority."

Bortoleto added that events "unfolded rapidly", but insisted the team will continue to move forward, with Binotto now fully in charge trackside.

Wheatley, who only joined from Red Bull less than a year ago, is expected to enter a period of gardening leave, amid speculation linking him with a future role in Adrian Newey’s team principal shoes at Aston Martin.

However, Lance Stroll played down those suggestions at Suzuka, insisting: "I know Adrian’s team principal right now."