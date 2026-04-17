Rule changes coming ’for Miami’ after talks - Domenicali

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says changes to the controversial 2026 regulations are now imminent - and will arrive as early as Miami.

Speaking at an Il Foglio event at San Siro, Domenicali confirmed that recent and ongoing talks with drivers and teams are already producing results.

"We have an obligation to listen to our drivers, and the dialogue is bearing fruit," he told Sky Italia.

"We will certainly see changes in Miami - they will be finalised next week.

"We will have a very exciting championship, we saw that from the start. Our focus is on the people who follow us."

The comments suggest a much faster response than initially expected, with multiple April meetings now feeding directly into immediate adjustments.

However, not everyone expects sweeping reforms.

Former driver Mika Salo told Ilta Sanomat that only limited changes are likely.

"These cars are not what F1 should be. Max (Verstappen) doesn’t like modern cars and has made that very clear," he said.

"At least I don’t think that significant changes will be made, no matter what.

"Some modifications may be made for safety reasons, such as for situations where the speed difference between cars driving in a row can be as much as 70-80 kph."

That safety concern has become a central focus following recent incidents under the new energy management rules.

Aston Martin ambassador Pedro de la Rosa, speaking to AS, said the sport must prioritise that above all else.

"You may agree or disagree with this F1. There are certain parts of the fanbase that aren’t happy, the drivers aren’t happy, but more important than that is the issue of safety. That’s beyond question," he said.

"What we saw in Suzuka highlights that there are certain shortcomings that need to be addressed, and that’s what the FIA, the teams, the drivers, FOM are all working on.

"It will be resolved. Whatever is done, it will be better, it will be safer, that’s what we have to aim for in Miami."

Energy deployment tweaks for qualifying are also expected.