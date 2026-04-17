Bearman ’all good’ after Suzuka despite injury concerns

Oliver Bearman says he has recovered well from his heavy Suzuka crash, despite visible concerns in the immediate aftermath.

The 20-year-old Haas driver was seen struggling to walk after the incident, and was later spotted limping onto a bullet train in Tokyo the following day.

However, speaking to SportBible, Bearman insists the damage was limited.

"Yeah, I’m all good, thank you for asking I appreciate it," he said.

He admitted the days after the crash were uncomfortable, particularly due to swelling in his knee.

"It was a tough travel just because obviously after that, I wasn’t moving very much," Bearman explained.

"I had a bit of swelling on the knee, but everything’s okay now, luckily, it was the right knee so I was okay."

Remarkably, the Ferrari academy driver was back behind the wheel - virtually at least - within days.

"Actually, I was back driving on the simulator by Wednesday or Thursday, because my brother and I were practicing for an endurance race on the weekend," he said.

"It could have been a lot worse. So very, very thankful and looking forward to getting back out in Miami."

The incident has been widely cited in ongoing discussions about the safety implications of the 2026 regulations, particularly the large speed differentials caused by energy management.