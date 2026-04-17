’Something has to change’ as Verstappen quit talk grows

Max Verstappen has doubled down on his concerns about Formula 1’s direction - admitting he could walk away if the sport does not change.

Amid ongoing talks with the FIA and F1 leadership about fixing the troubled 2026 regulations, Verstappen says progress is being made - but only to a point.

"The fact that we are talking is already progress," he told Viaplay.

"The problem is just that while you can adjust these regulations a little, fundamentally something is wrong. Not everyone will admit that publicly, but it is true."

The four-time world champion confirmed he is actively making his voice heard behind the scenes.

"I’m just trying to adjust it. Even if I quit in a few years, I do want it to remain a decent sport."

"Some people are currently taking advantage of the regulations and trying to exploit it," he continued. "But for me, it’s that I love real Formula 1. Even if I stop in two or three years, I want future drivers to be able to enjoy it too."

However, he made clear that he is not willing to commit to F1 beyond those two or three years.

"Something would have to change (regarding the regulations) for that to happen," said the Dutchman.

Verstappen also pointed to a longer-term solution as Formula 1 prepares to decide its next engine formula later this year.

"Then I would choose for the V10 or V8 engines to return."

His stance has been echoed by those close to him.

Nelson Piquet Jr, whose sister Kelly is Max’s partner, told Soy Motor that Verstappen’s motivation is rooted purely in passion - not money.

"Max is very authentic - he says what he feels. He’s not there for the money, he’s there for the sport, for the challenge, because he enjoys it," he said.

"If he no longer feels that way, perhaps he’ll do something else. He’s the kind of person who knows what he wants and does what he feels."

"If Formula 1 doesn’t make him happy, he’s the kind of person who will say, ’Okay, I’m going to do what makes me happy.’ Whether it’s racing in GT, karting, rally cars, or whatever. He’ll do what feels right."

Piquet added that a break from the sport is entirely plausible.

"If things don’t change, there’s a chance he’ll say, ’I want to do something else,’ and when he likes things again, he’ll come back.

"Knowing Max, I can say that if he doesn’t feel the passion for the sport, if he doesn’t feel the challenge, there’s a good chance he’ll do something else."

Another former driver, Mika Salo, agrees that losing Verstappen would be a major blow - but not fatal for Formula 1.

"It would be a really big loss. I like his driving style. He drives aggressively and is unbelievably good. It would be a loss for F1 and a win for some other series," he told Ilta Sanomat.

But he also offered a blunt reality check.

"If you don’t like it, go somewhere else. I don’t think F1 will be changed, because F1 is much bigger than one person.

"The sport is moving forward, even though there are many other champions who have retired."

Salo added that both Red Bull’s struggles and the nature of the new cars are likely weighing on Verstappen.

"I believe that both the new cars and the weak Red Bull are the most important factors. I don’t think the multiple champion is terribly motivated to drive around in 10th place."