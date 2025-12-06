Why Hulkenberg skipped Hamilton’s driver dinner

Lewis Hamilton invited all 19 fellow Formula 1 drivers to a season-ending dinner in Abu Dhabi on Thursday - but three were absent - Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, and Nico Hulkenberg.

Hamilton posted a group photo on social media, praising the respect and camaraderie within the grid.

"Class of 2025," he captioned. "We’re the only people in the world to do what we do and for that we’re incredibly lucky. I’m grateful for this group of drivers I have the privilege of racing against and even though we’re competitors, there’s nothing but respect and I’m proud to call them friends."

But eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that Hulkenberg, long admired in the paddock for his dry humour and punctuality, was nowhere to be seen.

According to Bild, the Sauber driver skipped the dinner deliberately - and for a reason that will be understood by anyone who has followed F1 for decades.

Instead of dining with the current grid, Hulkenberg attended a private farewell gathering for legendary German journalist Michael Schmidt, held on the rooftop terrace of the Mercedes motorhome.

Schmidt has covered Formula 1 for Auto Motor und Sport since 1987 and is retiring after 45 years in the paddock.

Hulkenberg has known Schmidt for his entire career, and Bild reports the German felt it was important to be present for the send-off of the man who chronicled every chapter of his racing life.

As for Aston Martin’s absentees, Alonso and Stroll, their reasons for missing the dinner remain unknown.