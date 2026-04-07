Binotto rules out new Audi team boss amid Horner rumours

Mattia Binotto has made clear Audi will not appoint a new team principal despite the sudden exit of Jonathan Wheatley - amid speculation linking Christian Horner with the role.

The German manufacturer was rocked between the Chinese and Japanese grands prix when Wheatley departed with immediate effect, just two races into the post-Sauber era.

Former driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Audi would benefit from bringing in a figure like Horner.

"They need someone like Christian," he said.

"I think people underestimate what Christian has done, how long he’s been at it, and what he’s accomplished. You may or may not like him, but he’s capable of so much."

However, Binotto has poured cold water on the idea of any external appointment.

"We are not looking for a new team principal. I will keep the position, reorganise myself and reorganise the team," he said.

He stressed that Audi’s structure will evolve rather than hinge on a single leader. "In the end, it’s not about one individual. It’s about the team. What matters most is the team."

Instead, Binotto indicated he will delegate trackside duties.

"I need support on race weekends, as I won’t always be there myself," said the Italian.

That could see a structure similar to Sauber’s past setup, with a senior representative handling operations at the circuit while Binotto focuses on the broader transformation project.

On track, Audi’s early struggles underline the scale of that challenge.

"Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time it’s happened. The start is definitely not our strong point," Binotto admitted after Suzuka, where both cars again lost ground off the line.

He warned there is no quick fix.

"We haven’t addressed the issue yet only because there’s no obvious solution - it’s at the top of our priority list."

Despite the setbacks, Binotto said the enforced April break could prove useful.

"In a way, it’s good that two races were cancelled. It gives us as a team more time to think - and hopefully we’ll travel to Miami better prepared."