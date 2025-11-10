Verstappen made rookie mistakes too - Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto escaped unhurt from what Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport described as "the worst Formula 1 crash in years" after a terrifying 339kph accident that marred his first home Brazilian GP.

On the final lap of Saturday’s sprint, the 20-year-old Sauber rookie lost control at the end of the main straight, his car snapping violently left before slamming into both pit and tyre walls with forces of up to 57g.

Miraculously, Bortoleto climbed out unaided - bruised but unharmed.

"I wanted to surprise Albon, but I still had DRS active when I hit a bump," he explained. "Suddenly the car was gone. I was lucky to escape without damage."

Team boss Jonathan Wheatley said the impact "was like a bomb going off", praising the FIA’s safety standards: "Luckily, Gabriel hit the wall with two different parts of the car. The regulations have saved him."

Incredibly, Sauber’s mechanics came close to a miracle rebuild in time for qualifying. They assembled a completely new chassis, starting the engine just as Q1 ended. "We missed qualifying by minutes," Wheatley said, after the garage applauded the exhausted crew.

Audi project leader Mattia Binotto revealed that the team’s modular setup allowed such a rapid rebuild. "We were ready for all eventualities," he said. "But the late-season crash strains our spare-parts situation.

"We don’t want to be forced to produce new parts again."

Bortoleto, still sore but determined, returned for Sunday’s race - only to crash again early on. It capped a nightmare home debut that left him visibly emotional.

Asked if the pressure of racing at home played a part, he paused. "That’s actually not a bad question," he said. "In the junior series I was used to fighting at the top. Now our car isn’t there, so I’m learning and trying things.

"It’s happened to everyone - just look at the beginning of Max Verstappen’s career. Life goes on, and I hope I learn from what happened."