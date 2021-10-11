United states GP || October 24 || 14h00 (Local time)

F1 race director plays down ’unsafe’ Austin surface

"Work is already underway at the circuit"

Search

By GMM

11 October 2021 - 16:12
F1 race director plays down ’unsafe’ (...)

F1 race director Michael Masi has played down a controversy surrounding the venue of the next race on the 2021 Formula 1 calendar.

Two years ago, drivers including Lewis Hamilton - who claimed the situation gave him a "massive headache" - complained that the surface at Austin’s US GP venue, Circuit of the Americas, was excessively bumpy.

The situation appears to have worsened since then, with 2021 MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo describing the current state of the bumpy surface "a joke" and "unsafe".

"We said three years ago that they need to resurface and it’s even worse now," said the rider.

F1 race director Masi, however, insists he is dealing with the situation.

"I spent that (MotoGP) weekend on the phone with my colleagues from FIM to get a real idea of what was going on there," said the Australian.

"After the US GP in 2019, much of the circuit was resurfaced, but the sections of the track that drew criticism from the MotoGP riders are located in a different part of the circuit," Masi added.

Two weeks ahead of F1’s 2021 US GP, Masi said an FIA inspector is currently on site.

"He reports from there that work is already underway at the circuit to solve a number of existing problems," said Masi.

"With the time remaining before we get there, the owners of the track will do everything in their power."

keyboard_arrow_left

Alonso not willing to help Verstappen win title

Engine update gives ’useful advantage’ - Binotto

keyboard_arrow_right

FIA

More on FIA

Circuits

More on Circuits

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less