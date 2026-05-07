FIA admits Turkey could replace cancelled Gulf races

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has admitted Turkey could return to the Formula 1 calendar earlier than planned if the Middle East conflict continues disrupting the 2026 season.

After the cancellation of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia earlier this year because of the Iran war, growing doubts remain about the season-ending races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Saudi Arabia in particular, but also Bahrain, still hope to recover their cancelled events later in the year, but Ben Sulayem made clear nothing will happen if the security situation deteriorates further.

In that context, the FIA president confirmed that Istanbul is now a genuine contingency option.

"Regarding Qatar, we could delay it by a week and postpone everything," he said.

"Otherwise, perhaps we could have Turkey this year if its homologation is finalised and the other requirements are met."

Turkey already has a new five-year deal to return officially from 2027, but the worsening geopolitical situation could accelerate those plans.

Ben Sulayem said Formula 1 is actively evaluating multiple scenarios.

"From a logistical point of view, it’s about determining the best scenario," he explained.

"We are consulting with the promoters."

"It’s about defining the best option, and we will try to make things easier, but not without overburdening our staff."

The Emirati also stressed that motorsport considerations are secondary to the humanitarian situation unfolding in the region.

"There’s a bigger problem than motorsport," Ben Sulayem said.

"It’s our way of life, it’s the changes, it’s the stress in that area."

"Sport can wait. What’s more important? People or motorsport? People are always the priority."

He also praised Gulf leaders for showing restraint amid the conflict.

"If we talk about the government’s leadership, its handling of the situation, by not retaliating, was very wise," he said.

"It takes a lot of strength not to do so."

And he warned Formula 1 may ultimately have no choice but to stay away from the region entirely if the war drags on into the autumn.

"God forbid, if it drags on until October or November, we simply won’t be able to go," Ben Sulayem admitted. "Because safety comes first."