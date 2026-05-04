V8 return ’will happen’, Sainz says ’stop criticising’

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has declared that a return to V8 engines in Formula 1 is inevitable, as criticism of the new 2026 regulations continues apace.

"It’s coming," he said, amid another controversial race weekend under the new rules in Miami, where even the energy management tweaks failed to address core issues.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri described the racing as "pretty crazy".

"At one point George was one second behind me and managed to overtake me by the end of that straight," said the McLaren driver.

"It’s just a bit random. The closing speeds are huge and trying to anticipate that as the defending driver is incredibly tough to do."

"So from that side of things, not much has really changed."

"I think the collaboration again from the FIA and F1 has been good, but there’s only so many things you can change with the hardware we have."

His teammate Lando Norris was even more blunt. "Honestly, I don’t really think you can fix it. You just have to get rid of the battery."

That may now happen, with Ben Sulayem now looking eagerly towards a premature end of the 2026 regulatory cycle - and what could be a highly-popular return of mainly normally-aspirated V8 engines running on sustainable fuel.

"Ultimately, it’s just a matter of time," said the FIA president.

"My goal is 2030. It will happen a year before the new regulations expire. And if the manufacturers don’t approve it, then it will be one more year and it will happen."

"It’s not a question of whether I need their support - no, it will happen. The V8 is coming."

The Emirati made clear the FIA is prepared to act unilaterally if necessary.

"In 2031, the FIA will have the power to do it, without needing a vote from the engine manufacturers," he said. "We want to do it a year earlier."

"With V8 engines we get sound, simplicity and lightness," he said. "The most popular and easiest to work with is the V8. You’ll hear about it very soon.

"There will be a very, very slight electrification, but the main element will be the internal combustion engine."

"It won’t be like today with a 46-54 percent split. The electric power will be minimal."

He ruled out V10 as an option.

Quadruple world champion Max Verstappen agrees that Formula 1 is basically stuck for now with the 2026 regulations.

"It just needs to move away from this 55:45 ratio and return to at least roughly what it was under the previous regulations - a 75-80 percent engine share," he said.

"That would be very good."

But he warned politics are the barrier.

"Next year, you definitely won’t see 75-80 percent. It’s always a political issue."

For now, GPDA director Carlos Sainz urged a more pragmatic approach. "I believe this regulation still has room for improvement," he said.

"But it’s time to stop criticising it and keep pushing for changes in the right direction."