Alonso not willing to help Verstappen win title
"I always run my own race"
Search
Fernando Alonso politely declined an invitation to help Red Bull in Sunday’s Turkish GP.
Dr Helmut Marko said before the race that he hoped Max Verstappen’s championship rival Lewis Hamilton would struggle to get past some prominent drivers as he recovered from his grid penalty.
"We know Alonso is not a big Hamilton fan, which we saw in Budapest," the Red Bull official said.
When asked about that statement, two-time world champion Alonso replied: "I read that this morning.
"But I always run my own race. In Hungary, yes, we managed to fight Hamilton. But that was mainly due to the track. Mercedes and Red Bull are normally much too fast.
"Look at Monza, when Bottas started last and still finished on the podium. So of course I like to fight with good drivers, but I think Red Bull really has to do it themselves this season," the 40-year-old Alpine driver added.
Alpine F1 Team
add_circle Alonso alleges F1 bias over driver penalties
add_circle Leclerc hopes Piastri secures 2022 F1 seat
add_circle New favourite emerges for last F1 seat in 2022
add_circle Turkish GP 2021 - Alpine F1 preview
More on Alpine F1 Team
Red Bull
add_circle Alonso not willing to help Verstappen win title
add_circle Mercedes faster after ’surprising’ engine boost
add_circle ’Something strange’ about Hamilton engine - Horner
add_circle Both title chargers face Turkey GP setbacks
add_circle Hamilton unsure about Istanbul engine penalty
More on Red Bull