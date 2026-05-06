Saudi insists cancelled Jeddah GP can still return in ’26

Saudi Arabia is refusing to give up on hosting a Formula 1 race this year despite the cancellation of the original Jeddah event amid the Iran conflict.

According to Bild newspaper, Formula 1 "is not giving up" either and remains determined to try to resurrect its original plan for 24 grands prix this season.

Now Saudi officials have publicly reinforced that position.

Speaking in Paris at the presentation of the 2027 Dakar Rally route, Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal addressed the geopolitical situation directly.

"It is impossible to be here today and ignore the moment we are living through and the events that have taken place in the region," he said.

"Events that have raised questions, but have also offered answers."

"It has been demonstrated that Saudi Arabia is stable, that our system is strong, our borders are secure, and that our focus remains exactly where it should be - on continuing to protect our people and on contributing to fostering stability in the region."

The Saudi Arabian Motor Federation president also stressed the Kingdom had been fully prepared to host Formula 1 before the cancellation.

"We’ve seen it clearly in recent weeks," Prince Khalid said.

"We were ready to host Formula 1 in Jeddah, just as we have been for any other event scheduled in our territory. Fully prepared."

"The decision not to race was made by Formula 1 and the FIA, and we respect it, but our willingness hasn’t changed."

"If anything, this situation has reinforced our commitment, not only to organising events, but to what the sport represents."

He insisted normal life and sporting activity continue inside the Kingdom.

"Life in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia goes on, and sport continues," he said.

"Fans continue to fill stadiums across the country week after week."

"And they do so because they feel safe and because sport remains an integral part of daily life in the Kingdom."