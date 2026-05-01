Miami GP under review amid storm threat - FIA

Formula 1 officials are holding meetings in Miami as a worsening weather forecast raises the risk of disruption to Sunday’s race.

With US authorities warning of a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms, local regulations could force a suspension if lightning is detected - including grounding medical helicopters, which would halt all on-track activity.

An FIA spokesperson confirmed preparations are already in place.

"We are closely monitoring the weather forecast. Given a similar situation last year in Miami, when there was a threat of thunderstorms, we have a contingency plan in place and will activate it if necessary to minimise disruption," they said.

Drivers have also been briefed, with Esteban Ocon hinting at possible schedule changes.

"I’ve heard that we have special rules here in the case of thunderstorms," he said.

"If that happens, you can probably set your alarm very early, similar to how it was in Brazil."

Teams are also preparing for the added complexity of wet running under the 2026 rules. If rain reduces grip, the FIA will switch off the overtaking boost system - which normally provides up to 350kW of extra power - to avoid instability from the hybrid torque.

Power delivery will instead be controlled by fixed engine maps, while active aerodynamics will also be restricted, including disabling part of the straight-line drag reduction system.

Drivers say the conditions could be especially challenging.

"It is obviously at the back of everyone’s heads what’s going to happen when it’s wet," said Carlos Sainz, a GPDA director.

"As we saw last year, there is a lot of standing water here. It’s a super-flat track, the water stays on the surface and whether that’s going to be safe enough or not, it is certainly going to be a concern."

Charles Leclerc warned the new cars behave unpredictably in such conditions.

"The strange thing about these cars is that in the wet, you risk reaching the end of the straight at a higher speed than in the dry," he said.

"In those conditions, we drivers become passengers - it’s not a question of courage."