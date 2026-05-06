President to attend F1 race as South Africa push intensifies

South Africa’s renewed push to return Formula 1 to Africa is intensifying, with President Cyril Ramaphosa now set to personally attend a grand prix later this year as lobbying efforts ramp up.

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie confirmed the visit, describing it as part of a formal campaign to bring Formula 1 back to the Kyalami circuit for the first time since 1993.

"His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa has agreed to join me at a Formula 1 Grand Prix later this year," McKenzie told Africa Business.

"This is a working visit, not a social one."

"The President’s visit will allow us to observe, engage and strengthen our case."

South Africa reportedly currently competing with Rwanda and Morocco in the battle to host Africa’s long-awaited return to the F1 calendar.

Kyalami remains the frontrunner, after FIA approval was granted for plans to upgrade the historic circuit to Grade 1 status.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said recently that discussions with multiple African candidates are ongoing, although he warned a deal is unlikely in the immediate future.

McKenzie insisted: "An entire generation of young African motorsport enthusiasts has never seen a Formula 1 race in their own backyard."

"We intend to change that."