Montreal pushes for permanent F2 race after emergency debut

Formula 2 and the Canadian GP organisers are already discussing a long-term deal after the series’ late addition to the 2026 calendar.

F1’s feeder championship will race in Montreal for the first time this month - a move triggered by the cancellation of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia rounds due to the Middle East conflict.

But according to Le Journal de Montreal, both sides now want the arrangement to become permanent.

"We’re really talking about establishing a presence in Montreal," said F2 boss Bruno Michel.

"We’d certainly like to return in the future."

Michel revealed talks were already underway even before the season began, but the crisis accelerated the process.

"The cancellation of the races in Sakhir and Jeddah only accelerated the talks," the report said, noting the conflict "set off a chain reaction".

Montreal organisers were able to step in quickly by adapting facilities at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. "We bring a good show to complement the now different F1 with the new technical regulations," Michel said.

"It’s two different driving techniques. Racing is in our DNA."

The move is also part of a broader push into North America.

"Upon entering the North American market, a continent where visibility was minimal, the CEO aims to further develop it," the report noted, with further interest in Austin and Las Vegas.

However, the rapid addition of Miami and Montreal created significant logistical challenges.

"They switched into emergency mode and improvised temporary paddocks capable of accommodating the 11 teams and 22 cars," the report said.