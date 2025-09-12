F1 ’pretty far along’ in US TV talks - Liberty

Derek Chang, president of F1 owner Liberty Media, says negotiations over the sport’s next US broadcast deal are nearing completion.

Chang, speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference, did not mention Apple by name - though the tech giant is widely believed to be leading the race for rights from 2026 onward.

"I think it’s been pretty well-documented in terms of the negotiations, we are pretty far along, and we’re pretty happy and comfortable with sort of where we’re going to end up," he said.

"Hopefully we’ll have something to talk about relatively soon."

Earlier reports suggested Apple has offered at least $150 million per year, comfortably ahead of ESPN’s current $90m arrangement, while Netflix has also been linked.

The backdrop includes Apple’s live-sports push, with MLS and MLB already on its streaming platform, and the global success of F1’s Brad Pitt-starring feature movie.

Chang hinted that F1 is weighing more than just a broadcast fee.

"The more substantive question is what we are looking for," he explained. "Is your media partner even just a media partner, or are they also a sponsor? If the latter, they have other ways that they’re going to monetise and commercialise the relationship."

He added: "Bringing in a partner who amplifies a lot of that for us on an overall holistic basis and driving that engagement with fans is what’s important."