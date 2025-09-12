Madrid F1 track designer wanted ’more extreme’ banking

Zandvoort’s famous steep corners helped inspire Madrid’s new Formula 1 circuit - with its designer admitting he wanted to go even further.

As F1 returned two weeks ago for the Dutch GP, the seaside venue will now prepare for its last race in 2026 before exiting the calendar.

Zandvoort’s return in 2021 was marked by a major revamp led by Jarno Zaffelli and his firm Dromo, including the introduction of heavily banked turns that became an instant trademark.

"For us as a company, Zandvoort was truly the highlight," Zaffelli told De Telegraaf. "At many circuits you have to make compromises and adapt your initial ideas. That wasn’t the case at Zandvoort - we mainly had to consider environmental requirements."

Asked about his new Madring project for Spain’s capital from 2026, Zaffelli admitted: "Yes, we wanted to go even more extreme in Madrid, but unfortunately that turned out to be impossible.

"But it’s clear that Zandvoort has been an eye-opener. I think it will eventually be possible to design something steeper than what we see in Zandvoort, but that will probably take a few years."