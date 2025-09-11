ACI chief vows Monza upgrades amid Domenicali warning

Geronimo La Russa, the new president-elect of Italy’s Automobile Club (ACI), says Monza is serious about securing its place on the Formula 1 calendar.

La Russa attended his first Italian GP as head of the organising body last weekend, just days after F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali warned that Monza must accelerate its renovation program or risk losing its long-term slot.

"President Stefano Domenicali knows Monza very well, with its strengths and weaknesses," La Russa told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He told me, even in front of Sports Minister Andrea Abodi, that he was satisfied with the progress made, but he called on everyone to complete and improve the work still underway."

With new circuits, nations and hosts across the world chasing Liberty Media for calendar slots, La Russa admitted Italy cannot rely on history alone.

"Monza is moving forward seriously," he said.

"We’ve kept our promises, but there’s a lot to do," he said. "F1 is an event everyone wants - we must continue to work as a team and demonstrate the organisational capacity that Italy possesses.

"Monza has a unique history, but we can’t rest on our laurels."

La Russa set out the next steps, focusing on facilities and fan experience before the 2026 race. "The new press room is essential for journalists and for improving spaces and escape routes," he said.

"Then there’s the expansion and improvement of the grandstands and hospitality areas, with improved restrooms and access. Our goal is to welcome more and more people in suitable conditions."

He also suggested Monza could push for changes in its favour.

"There always needs to be improvements.," said La Russa. "I’d like the GP to return to its historic date - the second week of September. It would make organising easier."

But the ACI chief stressed the most urgent priority is extending Monza’s local funding concession, which currently expires in 2028.

"The most immediate option is to continue the dialogue, which is already proceeding very fruitfully, with the park consortium and the Lombardy Region for the renewal of the concession," La Russa explained.

"A long-term perspective is essential for planning investments and signing the new contract with F1."