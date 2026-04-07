Pressure builds ahead of meeting as F1 eyes fixes

Pressure is mounting on Formula 1 chiefs to act on the controversial 2026 regulations, with a key April 9 meeting looming and momentum building for at least partial changes.

There is growing consensus in the paddock that qualifying will be the first area to be addressed.

"If there’s one thing we all agree on - teams, FIA, Formula 1, drivers - it’s that we all want to see qualifying as a full-throttle session," said Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies.

"That’s the first thing we as a sport focus on."

Beyond qualifying, however, the path forward is far less clear.

Multiple possible measures are on the table, including increasing ’super clipping’ power, reducing overall energy use, lowering recharge limits per lap, allowing full active aero in qualifying, and shifting the balance back toward the combustion engine.

Former Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko says change is essential.

"Whether this can be fixed in one season, I don’t know," he told Kleine Zeitung.

"But something has to be done and the driving aspect has to come to the fore again.

"The mood among the drivers is negative. The system has to change now and hopefully the FIA will do everything they can to reduce the battery proportion and put more emphasis on the combustion engine," Marko added.

He added: "In that respect, the two cancelled races aren’t so bad."

Former Ferrari driver Eddie Irvine was even more blunt, warning the current situation risks both spectacle and safety.

"I don’t like it at all," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"They definitely need to make some changes - it can’t all be about how much battery power is left.

"I love electric cars - I own four - but it makes no sense to try to make the top category eco-friendly. And these cars are dangerous."

Referring to Oliver Bearman’s Suzuka crash, he added: "Yes, he was going much faster than Franco Colapinto and had to avoid him. It reminded me of the incident that cost Hitoshi Ogawa his life. Fortunately, this time the cars didn’t touch."

However, not everyone is convinced safety should be used as the main lever for change - including Bearman’s own boss, Ayao Komatsu.

"We have to very carefully weigh up sporting aspects against safety. We shouldn’t use safety as an excuse," said the Haas team boss.

Komatsu urged patience given the limited data so far.

"We need to make sure we collect enough data. We’ve had three events. There was one incident."

He added that the upcoming discussions must remain balanced.

"I don’t yet know what the solution will be. But we need to remain calm and discuss all of this together as the F1 Commission.

"As the F1 community, we need to address this together. We can’t ignore it."

Longer term, more radical ideas are already being floated. According to Auto Motor und Sport journalist Michael Schmidt, Formula 1 could even consider abandoning hybrid systems altogether.

"Theoretically, the hybrid component could disappear completely. CO2-neutral fuels would be enough to make series production profitable," he said.

"Manufacturers, however, are likely to intervene in this. The current favourite is a 2.4-litre V8 turbocharged engine."