F1 grapples with ’what next’ on 2026 rules as fixes debated

Formula 1 is scrambling to figure out what - if anything - can be done to fix its controversial 2026 regulations, with solutions proving as complex as the problem itself.

Amid mounting criticism from drivers, teams and fans, a key meeting of technical directors and the FIA is set for April 9 - but sweeping changes remain unlikely.

Formula E boss Jeff Dodds says the core issue lies in the fundamental concept. "What they can do is increase the electric power, but - pure physics - the more they increase the power, the slower the car becomes," he told Soy Motor.

That leaves two main technical options - both problematic.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, boosting the combustion engine via increased fuel flow would restore a more traditional balance and reduce the need for energy saving. But such a move would require major hardware changes across engines, cooling systems and fuel tanks, with long development lead times.

Experts see "no chance" of such a change being introduced during the current season.

The alternative is to reduce electric power output - for example from 350 kW to 250 kW - which would ease energy management and shorten the dreaded "clipping" phases. However, this would slow the cars overall and risk pushing lap times closer to Formula 2 levels, an unattractive outcome from a marketing standpoint.

As a result, some discussions are focusing not on solving the root problem, but mitigating its effects.

"We are working on light signals, for example, so that the driver behind can better understand what’s happening in front," Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer said, referring to improved warning systems for sudden speed changes.

The safety angle is becoming increasingly central, particularly after the Oliver Bearman crash that was linked to extreme speed differentials.

"Ultimately, you’re powerless," said former driver Patrick Friesacher on Servus TV.

"If you only have the combustion engine available and you’re suddenly missing 470 hp from the electric motor, it’s as significant as if you were standing still."

Max Verstappen even hinted that "safety" could become the lever for change.

"When it’s all about safety, it’s easy to solve," he said. "You can use safety for a lot of things. So maybe we should start using the word ’safety’ more often."

At the same time, the top teams are already exploiting loopholes within the complex rules.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that Mercedes and Red Bull experimented with an aggressive energy deployment trick in qualifying - using full electric power longer before abruptly cutting it off.

The result is a 60-second lockout of the MGU-K system, leading to sudden power loss and unpredictable behaviour on track. The FIA is now monitoring the situation closely, with concerns that the system, while technically legal, was "not intended" and could pose safety risks.

Ferrari has already raised questions internally, viewing the development as another example of teams pushing the limits of the regulations.

For Formula E’s Dodds, the broader direction of F1 remains tied to manufacturer priorities. "The regulations are designed to support the direction the car brands are taking, because they want manufacturers to participate and they are moving towards electric vehicles," he said.

"On the other hand, doing so involves a compromise."

He added that even within the FIA there had been support for simpler engines. "In fact, I think the FIA staff were among the biggest advocates for a return to V8 engines, but they didn’t get the support they wanted from the manufacturers."

Despite the backlash, Dodds urged patience.

"I know how complicated it is to manage a motorsport category on a global scale and I know how difficult it is to please the fans," he said.

"But I think it’s too soon. If you run a motorsport category, you listen to what all the fans are saying. On the other hand, it’s very early to talk about it.

"Some were particularly negative even before the first race and hadn’t seen any, so let’s wait and see what happens, let’s give them some time."