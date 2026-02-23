F1 boss doubts Hamilton, Alonso set to retire

Formula 1’s chiefs have moved to calm mounting criticism of the 2026 regulations, amid driver complaints that the new cars feel like "Formula E on steroids".

The biggest critic so far has been Max Verstappen, who has openly questioned the heavy energy-management emphasis under the new 50-50 hybrid rules.

But F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali insists the Dutchman remains deeply committed to the sport’s direction.

"Max says things his way, but I assure you he’s very interested in this new direction," Domenicali said.

"I spoke to Max a few days ago and I can assure you that he cares about this sport more than anyone else. We will have an equally constructive meeting with the Federation and the teams to highlight his point of view on what he believes is necessary to maintain the driving style at the core, without significantly altering the approach the drivers are accustomed to."

Domenicali also suggested perspectives may evolve once the season is underway.

"Max’s comments on the first day were already different from those on the third or fourth day of driving. It’s a process destined to evolve.

"If something needs to be corrected, we’ll have the time and the system to do it. Ninety-nine percent of the fans won’t notice. I’m not worried at all."

Former team boss Franz Tost played down the controversy.

"I’ve never experienced a rule change without complaints from the drivers," he told Kronen Zeitung. "But they’re the best in the world - they adapt quickly."

The FIA has also acknowledged that refinements to the power unit operating modes remain possible.

Nikolaos Tombazis confirmed discussions are ongoing about energy deployment, after testing data in Barcelona and Bahrain showed more encouraging results than early simulations suggested.

"We have several options for how to proceed if we need to make changes to the regulations, which may be necessary," Tombazis said.

"We believe we are 90 percent closer to an acceptable solution. Implementing changes before Australia is difficult and unlikely to be necessary right now. But a decision won’t have to wait several months."

According to Tombazis, modest adjustments to energy-use regulations - particularly for qualifying or race scenarios - remain under evaluation.

Domenicali emphasised that brands like Audi, Cadillac and Honda signed up for 2026 based on these parameters.

"It would be easier if the powertrain consisted solely of an internal combustion engine," he admitted. "But we’ve found an excellent solution that allows us to achieve a 50-50 split."

Despite his criticism, Verstappen has already indicated he does not plan to walk away after 2026.

Domenicali is similarly confident that veterans Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are not about to retire.

"Lewis and Fernando are giants of our sport," he said. "I doubt they’ll stop this year because they are fighters. I don’t see them retiring - I hope I’m right.

"But if they do retire - which I don’t think they will - the new generation will capture the fans’ attention very quickly."