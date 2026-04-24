Newey’s Aston concept labelled ’failed design’

Aston Martin’s radical 2026 car concept has been sharply criticised, with one expert in Japan calling a key design element an "unthinkable mistake".

Analysis published by the magazine version of as-web.jp questions the team’s aggressive front suspension and steering layout, developed amid the arrival of Adrian Newey.

"When we started analysing the link layout, we found ourselves asking, ’How does this even work?’" the media report said.

The verdict is notable amid suggestions Aston Martin’s struggles are most directly linked to its Honda power unit, with the focus of the latest analysis pointing at the chassis concept.

The criticism centres on the positioning of the steering rack and tie rods.

"The operating efficiency is astonishingly poor - mechanically speaking, it is absurd," the analysis continued, adding: "I cannot imagine it functioning accurately."

It also pointed to onboard footage.

"There were situations where the driver’s hands were making fine movements, but those movements were not appearing at the wheels."

"As a suspension designer, this is an ’unthinkable mistake’. It is a failed design," he added.

"When you consider the operation of the steering, it can be stated outright that this is a defect from a mechanical standpoint."