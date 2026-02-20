Jos Verstappen upbeat as Red Bull calm returns

Jos Verstappen says he is satisfied with Red Bull’s winter progress - and relieved that stability has returned to the team.

Speaking to RTBF in Bahrain, the father of quadruple world champion Max Verstappen said it is still too early to draw firm conclusions from testing.

"You never know," he said. "You never see what’s behind the tests, but I must say I’m satisfied with what’s happening. Especially when you look at the engine. It’s performing well and is reliable. In the first race, we’ll see where it really stands."

With Red Bull embarking on its own power unit era alongside Ford, the new engine has been under particular scrutiny - and has received widespread praise among rivals.

Jos sounded reassured.

"We’re happy. A few minor issues. Of course, there are always some adjustments to make, but for now, it’s working perfectly. It’s racking up the miles. It’s promising."

The positive tone comes after turbulent 2024 and 2025 seasons marked by off-track controversy around Christian Horner.

Jos suggested that the arrival of new team boss Laurent Mekies restored harmony.

"We are very happy with it. The team is working very well. There are many new arrivals, many new faces. The atmosphere in the team is excellent. Fortunately, calm has returned. This has a positive effect on the whole team."

He praised Mekies’ management style.

"He has excellent interpersonal skills. He knows how to understand people well. They can’t fool him, and neither can we, because he understands the data perfectly. On top of that, he’s simply an extraordinary guy."

Former Ferrari driver Ivan Capelli, meanwhile, believes Horner deserves recognition for laying much of the groundwork for Red Bull’s current engine project.

"Credit must be given to Christian Horner, who had persuaded Honda engineers to stay on over the last few years while at the same time luring key specialists from Mercedes," he told Sky Italia.

"And yes, in the end the engine is new, but the project was handled by highly qualified employees."

Jos also addressed his son’s outspoken criticism of the 2026 regulations - with Max recently describing the new cars as his "least favourite" since he first drove an F1 machine.

"He says what he thinks, but he also knows what he wants," Jos said. "There’s more gasoline than blood in his blood. He gives it his all - here and in everything else."

As for his own relationship with Max, Verstappen senior concluded: "It’s not so much a question of listening, we simply have a very good relationship. We understand each other when we talk."