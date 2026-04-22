De la Rosa unsure on Alonso future amid Honda struggles

Fernando Alonso’s Formula 1 future remains unclear even to those closest to him, as Aston Martin battles a nightmare start to 2026.

The 44-year-old Spaniard and new father’s current contract expires this year, but team ambassador Pedro de la Rosa admits even insiders cannot predict what he will decide.

"I hope so, I really hope so. It’s everyone’s wish," he told Diario Sport when asked if Alonso will continue.

"But in the end, it will depend on him, his life, and what he wants to do.

"We have to forget about what he wants. What we have to do is give him the best car possible so that his decision is easier."

De la Rosa said past experience has taught him not to second-guess the two-time world champion.

"I honestly don’t know," he said. "With Fernando, I’ve learned not to judge him and not to make hasty decisions.

"I thought Fernando was going to retire in 2024. And then, after just a few races, one day he tells me he’s looking to renew his contract for two years."

Amid the disrupted early 2026 calendar, Aston Martin is trying to recover from a troubled Honda partnership, dogged by reliability issues.

But De la Rosa insisted the collaboration remains strong.

"I must say that we’re working very well with Honda," he said. "Even though neither of us is happy with where we are, we’re working as a team in a very solid way."

"There are a lot of rumours circulating, but all we can say is that we’re working the same way we did for the first races - there are no changes."

He admitted fixes will take time, with the current focus on "minimising vibrations" and "increasing reliability so that the drivers can finish the race without any problems".

Despite the struggles, De la Rosa said Alonso’s mindset has not changed.

"He seems incredibly motivated. He’s really eager," he said. "Fernando lives for motorsport."

He also played down concerns about falling TV audiences in Spain, despite Madrid joining the calendar later this season.

"Formula 1 audiences in Spain depend on their national heroes," De la Rosa said.

"Right now, we’ve had a very difficult start to the season, so it’s normal and it makes sense.

"The moment we give the fans some reason to tune back in, they’ll be there."