Drivers unimpressed by Miami tweaks as bigger rule calls grow

Formula 1’s regulation tweaks are debuting in Miami - but drivers are already looking beyond them to more fundamental changes for 2027 and beyond.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli says the immediate impact is limited.

"I tested them on the simulator, and it won’t change much, at least for us," he said, prior to practice and sprint qualifying.

However, he acknowledged improvements in drivability.

"Yes. There’s less superclipping. Now it’s more fun and easier to drive. Before, the software was very sensitive to inputs, to how you use the accelerator and brake. Now you should have fewer nasty surprises, but you’ll still have to be careful how you use the gas."

One controversial qualifying behaviour has also been addressed - and stopped.

"Many thought that trick could give us who knows what, but in reality it was worth 1-2 hundredths of a second at the end of the lap. So, nothing," said the Italian.

Despite the tweaks, attention is already shifting to further revisions.

Teams reportedly have just weeks to agree any significant adjustment to the 2027 engine balance - including proposals to increase combustion power and reduce the electric share.

GPDA director Carlos Sainz said: "I hope they (the rule tweaks) feel better on other tracks. This circuit isn’t bad for energy, so it wasn’t going to be a big change."

"I think the changes are very small and I don’t think we’ll notice a big difference until we change the regulations for 2027, which hopefully will be a further step forward."

Former Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko was more critical.

"In principle, the regulations should be given a chance, but I’m concerned the latest changes aren’t significant enough," he said.

"Right now, it’s literally like playing football with a square ball."

"The goal is clear - increase combustion engine power and reduce electrical energy consumption. And from what I’ve heard, they’ve only achieved 20 percent of what they ultimately want."

Attention is also turning to the next engine cycle entirely, with growing support for simpler, louder units.

Mercedes driver George Russell said: "A return to the V8 would obviously be pretty cool - the topic of sustainable fuels is fantastic."

"We need to find ways to make the cars lighter, because in my opinion that had a positive effect on race quality and drivability."

"The early 2000s was probably exactly what a driver wants from a race car - but the races were boring, there was hardly any overtaking."

Williams boss James Vowles commented: "Easier for me to talk about because I’m not a PU manufacturer. I’d love a V8 back. Miss those days."