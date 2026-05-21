Criticism of F1’s new era grows beyond the paddock

Criticism of Formula 1’s controversial 2026 regulations is now spreading far beyond the grand prix paddock - despite FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem insisting that "only the people who are behind" are complaining.

The backlash has increasingly come not only from current F1 drivers, but also from stars in other categories, former drivers and figures closely linked to the sport’s past.

One striking voice belongs to Pato O’Ward - a McLaren reserve driver who currently races in IndyCar.

Speaking on the Formula Latina podcast, O’Ward admitted he has almost completely stopped watching Formula 1 altogether. "I haven’t even watched a single Formula 1 race this year," he admitted.

"I don’t even watch qualifying anymore. I don’t follow anything."

"I know I’m on the reserve team and all that, but I’ve really lost interest. I don’t know if it’s my age, but where Formula 1 is right now doesn’t appeal to me."

"So for now, I’m very happy to be here in IndyCar."

Criticism has also come from Freddie Hunt, son of 1976 world champion James Hunt.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Hunt described the current hybrid-heavy era as "demoralising".

"It’s run by AI," he complained. "It’s bad enough with all this battery power."

Asked what his father would think of modern Formula 1, Hunt replied:

"I would imagine he’d say, ’Well, this is a load of rubbish’ and look for employment elsewhere."

Spanish Dakar figure and television personality Jesus Calleja also expressed frustration in an interview with Marca newspaper.

"I don’t like it at all," Calleja said.

"I just don’t understand it. The whole kilowatt thing - now I’ll take some away, now I’ll add some, now we’re going to have more power."

"In the end, the car decides more than the driver."

Meanwhile, former Haas driver Mick Schumacher echoed many of the same concerns while preparing for the Indianapolis 500.

"Formula 1 today seems very complicated from a technical point of view," Schumacher said. "Perhaps too focused on engineering."

"The cars are probably no longer as intuitive to drive, and perhaps you can’t constantly go 100 percent like before."

Like several current and former F1 figures, Schumacher also backed a future return to V8 engines.

"I hope that changes in the future and I sincerely hope the V8 engines return," he said. "That would be fantastic."

"I think Formula 1 needs that sound and those big engines. That’s what Formula 1 is to me."