Marko says 2026 rules made him give up on second screen

Dr Helmut Marko says Formula 1’s controversial 2026 regulations have become so difficult to follow that he has abandoned using a second live-timing screen while watching races.

The 83-year-old Austrian, now retired as Red Bull’s F1 advisor, has been one of the fiercest critics of the new hybrid regulations, which heavily increased the importance of energy management and battery deployment.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Marko admitted even longtime insiders now struggle to properly understand races in real time.

"I had two screens at first, but now I’m watching on one television," he said.

"A second screen with times didn’t make much sense, because you can’t see who has a full battery and who doesn’t."

Marko said the problem is not only the regulations themselves, but also the lack of crucial information available to viewers.

"Formula 1 is no longer the way it was," he complained.

The Austrian hopes the planned return toward simpler engines early next decade will eventually restore the sport’s traditional character.

"Hopefully the V8 engines will be back soon," Marko said.

Formula 1 is already planning adjustments for 2027 that will shift the balance away from full 50-50 electrical deployment toward a roughly 60-40 split favouring the combustion engine.

Despite Red Bull’s difficult start to the season, Marko still believes Max Verstappen remains capable of producing results beyond the car’s true level.

"Red Bull is short of the other top teams, but still Max managed to qualify the car in the front row in Miami again," he said.

"If he has the right material, he’ll bring something extra that no one else is capable of."

Marko said Verstappen’s sensational pace at the sold-out 24 Hours Nurburgring only reinforced that belief.

Speaking separately to f1-insider.com, Marko declared: "Max is possibly the best racing driver of all time."

"He emphatically proved that once again on the Nordschleife. The performance was certainly extremely good for his image."