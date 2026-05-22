Sainz dismisses fears over Madrid GP delays

Carlos Sainz has dismissed ongoing speculation that Madrid’s new Formula 1 circuit could miss its scheduled 2026 debut.

The Williams driver completed the first demonstration laps at the new ’Madring’ layout last week and said construction progress has left him highly confident the project is on schedule.

"I’m an ambassador for the circuit and I’m in close contact with the people there, and it seems they’re not worried at all," Sainz said.

"I’ve already been able to do a few laps, which shows that it can’t be long if I’ve already been testing," he smiled.

Sainz described the hybrid street-permanent layout as unusually ambitious by modern Formula 1 standards.

"It’s different, honestly," he said. "It has a street section but then opens up into a completely permanent circuit."

"They’ve designed probably one of the most unique corners I’ve ever seen."

The Spaniard was particularly impressed by the dramatic banked ’La Monumental’ section - a steeply inclined 180-degree corner inspired partly by bullring architecture.

"It’s quite banked, but for the speed we’re going, we’ll surely exceed 200 kph the whole way through," Sainz explained.

"It’s quite an aggressive and interesting curve. I think you’ll enjoy the circuit."

However, Sainz admitted he had not yet fully considered how Formula 1’s controversial 2026 energy-management rules may affect the layout.

"Good point, I hadn’t thought of that," he said when asked about possible ’superclipping’ on the long straights. "There are a couple of long straights that could give us maybe not superclipping, but some clipping."

Meanwhile, Marca reported this week that the project appears to be progressing rapidly ahead of its September debut.

According to the newspaper, the final asphalt surface has already been laid on major sections of the circuit, including the banking, while runoff areas, kerb foundations and garage structures are nearing completion.

The report added that the FIA is scheduled to receive the completed base infrastructure by May 31 - exactly in line with the original timeline.