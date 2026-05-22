BYD openly considering F1 entry amid Horner rumours

Chinese automotive giant BYD has openly confirmed it is seriously considering a future Formula 1 entry.

The development follows growing speculation linking the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer with former Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner, who has been re-emerging publicly after the end of his gardening leave period.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, BYD vice president Stella Li admitted the company is actively evaluating Formula 1.

"It’s an opportunity we’re seriously considering," Li said.

The comments come just days after Horner appeared at a BYD-linked awards event in Cannes and was reportedly seen meeting twice with Li during the weekend.

Speculation has centred on either a completely new Formula 1 entry - potentially as the twelfth and final team - or involvement in the sale of the available 24 percent stake in Alpine currently held by Otro Capital.

Sale rumours involving Red Bull’s second team Racing Bulls are also swirling in the Montreal paddock.

BYD recently overtook Tesla as the world’s biggest electric vehicle manufacturer, making it one of the few companies with the financial scale for a serious F1 project.

Li suggested Formula 1 could become an important development platform for the company’s technology.

"It would be an excellent training ground for testing our technologies," she told Sport Mediaset.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has also publicly welcomed the possibility of a Chinese manufacturer entering Formula 1.

"If a Chinese manufacturer were interested, I’m sure the FOM would accept," he said.

"Also, why wouldn’t there be more revenue with a new team from China? I definitely think so."