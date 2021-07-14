Great-Britain GP || July 18 || 15h00 (Local time)

Chinese driver Zhou linked with Williams seat

"For us it’s the same plan from the beginning"

Formula 1 could get its first Chinese driver in 2022.

In Austria, Alpine gave its driver academy member and Formula 2 championship leader Guanyu Zhou a Friday practice outing.

And as Formula Scout reports, if the 22-year-old Shanghai-born driver wins the F2 title, he will be unable to return to the support category next year.

There are rumours that Alpine could therefore be looking to give Zhou his Formula 1 race debut next year for Williams, in the place of George Russell.

"I mean for us it’s the same plan from the beginning. It’s always to find a partner team, or to find a customer team," confirmed Alpine academy boss Mia Sharizman.

