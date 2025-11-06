Two-stop races and soft-tyre sprints on F1’s agenda

Formula 1 could be set for major format changes from 2026, with both mandatory two-stop races and revised sprint tyre rules under discussion.

According to Kurier, the FIA presented drivers in Mexico with a proposal to make two pitstops compulsory at all grands prix - a measure aimed at boosting on-track action and reducing strategic predictability.

The concept was already trialled at Monaco earlier this year, though the outcome - a lights-to-flag win for Lando Norris - did little to convince sceptics. Still, Pirelli motorsport boss Mario Isola believes the idea has merit.

"Two pitstops are better for the show because they offer more unpredictability," Isola said.

However, he warned that forcing teams into identical strategies could backfire. "There’s a danger that all teams will end up adopting the same strategy. While this would create more opportunities for undercuts, it would eliminate genuine tactical diversity."

As a compromise, Isola suggested allowing teams to choose their own tyre compounds rather than being required to use two different ones. "We can also consider two stops without an obligation to use different compounds, so that the teams can use what they want," he said.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz, now serving as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, has floated another idea to liven up sprint races - making the soft tyre mandatory.

"I think sprints would be better if everyone had to use the softs," Sainz said, arguing that the rule could increase tyre wear, overtaking and unpredictability without affecting Sunday’s main race.

Both ideas are expected to be formally discussed at the next meeting of the F1 Commission.