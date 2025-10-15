Latifi resurfaces after completing London MBA

Former Williams Formula 1 driver Nicholas Latifi has re-emerged on social media for the first time in two years, revealing that he has completed his Master of Business Administration degree at London Business School.

Latifi, who stepped away from professional racing after losing his F1 seat at the end of 2022, said he took time out to "fully focus" on the program and enjoy student life without distractions.

"It’s been a while since I last posted," the 30-year-old Canadian wrote. "I wanted to take some time away to fully focus on my MBA at London Business School and really enjoy the experience free of distractions. I’m happy to share that I graduated a few months ago!"

Latifi admitted he was initially uncertain about returning to education. "Having not done an undergrad degree, I had no idea what to expect, and will admit I was a little nervous at first," he said. "But I quickly discovered how warm and welcoming the LBS community is and built friendships I know will last a lifetime."

He described the past two years as among the "most rewarding" of his life. "Filled with learning, growth, new experiences, and memories I will carry with me forever," Latifi wrote, hinting that his next steps may not be far away.

"Excited for what is ahead. More to come soon," he concluded, adding a teasing emoji.

Latifi, whose father Michael is a billionaire businessman, made 61 Formula 1 starts for Williams between 2020 and 2022, scoring a career-best finish of seventh at the 2021 Hungarian GP.