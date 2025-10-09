Sainz names Leclerc ’fastest man over one lap’

Carlos Sainz believes his former Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc is the fastest driver in Formula 1 when it comes to pure qualifying pace - even ahead of Max Verstappen.

Speaking to Spanish radio El Partidazo de COPE, the Williams driver was asked who he rates as the outright quickest on the current grid.

"For me, Charles Leclerc is the fastest man on a single lap," Sainz said. "In terms of pure speed, it would probably be between Charles and Lando Norris."

When asked how that squares with Verstappen’s recent dominance and reputation, Sainz added: "Of course, it also depends a bit on the car the drivers are in.

"I guess no one would be faster than Max in the Red Bull. He knows this car inside and out. The same goes for George Russell in the Mercedes. I think it would be very difficult to get into a Mercedes and leave Russell behind."

But over a full race distance, Sainz admitted Verstappen remains in a league of his own. "Over an entire race, there is no man who would finish ahead of Verstappen," he acknowledged.

In the same interview, Sainz was also asked some lighter questions about his rivals. The most dangerous driver?: "Given the recent incidents, I’d choose (Liam) Lawson," he answered.

The rudest?: "It’s hard to say," Sainz smiled. "Have mercy on me! We have corporate ethics. I’ll tell you now, and then I’ll meet him at the drivers’ briefing!"