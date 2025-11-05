Delay shows Marko no longer calls the shots - report

Red Bull’s delay in announcing its 2026 driver lineup is being seen as a sign that Dr Helmut Marko no longer holds full control over key decisions, according to respected Dutch journalist Erik van Haren.

"Helmut Marko has been saying for months that they will announce their driver lineup for next year after the Mexican GP," Van Haren told De Telegraaf. "Now it probably won’t be until late November or early December, before the Abu Dhabi race."

While 82-year-old Marko has long been known as the architect of Red Bull’s driver strategy, Van Haren believes recent internal shifts - involving the sacking of Christian Horner - have in fact diluted his authority.

"This also indicates that Helmut Marko isn’t the only one making decisions," he said. "He’s already made up his mind - he wants Hadjar alongside Verstappen, and then Tsunoda or Lawson with Arvid Lindblad at Racing Bulls.

"But you also have Laurent Mekies and Oliver Mintzlaff, who have a significant say. It’s not like Marko is calling the shots anymore."

According to Van Haren, the delay may also be tactical.

"It’s actually quite smart," he said. "If you announce too early who’s getting the Racing Bulls seats, how will the others perform for the rest of the season?"

Meanwhile, Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland that a surprise outcome cannot be ruled out - the possibility of Oscar Piastri moving to Red Bull.

"That’s out of the question for now, although you never know what will happen if Piastri misses out on the title and becomes dissatisfied," Schumacher said.

"The chance of him joining Red Bull seems slim, but not impossible. I can also easily imagine Hadjar as Verstappen’s teammate - there’s no doubt about that."