Sainz says 2026 cars accelerate faster

Carlos Sainz admits he’s uncertain about Formula 1’s 2026 rules overhaul, warning that the new hybrid systems could make cars feel strange to drive despite quicker acceleration.

Speaking on Spain’s Partidazo de COPE, the Williams driver said the upcoming generation of cars will launch harder off the line but suffer from rapid energy drain on the straights.

"Well, I think from 0 to 300 we’ll be faster - we’ll reach 300 much sooner than we do now," Sainz explained.

"But then the battery cuts out very soon on the straight. We’ll reach 320 kilometres per hour super fast, but then we’ll spend a lot of time with no battery. Next year, 50 percent of the power will disappear halfway down the straight."

The new rules will see a dramatic shift in power-unit philosophy, with greater electrical output offset by reduced internal combustion assistance - a combination that some drivers have privately called "unfun" and "confusing" to drive.

Despite that, Sainz is optimistic about Williams’ potential when the reset arrives. "Williams has moved up from ninth to fifth this year - that’s a huge step forward," he said. "In Formula 1, gaining four positions from one season to the next means you’re doing things right.

"Next year, starting to win races might be difficult, but I think we can be a team fighting very closely with Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull and company. That’s what excites me - being part of that rebuilding of Williams."

The Spaniard says one major reason he signed for Williams was confidence in the team’s engine supplier. "I have a lot of confidence in the Mercedes engine," he said. "It’s one of the main reasons why I chose Williams.

"Everything I was hearing about the Mercedes engine was positive, and it continues to be so."

Sainz noted that with Mercedes also supplying McLaren, Alpine, and its own works team, eight cars will run the same power unit in 2026. "That means we have to do things right with the chassis to stand out," he added.

"Aston Martin with Honda will be there, Ferrari will be there - so again, it’s going to be a very tight field."