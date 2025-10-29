Reports declare Colapinto’s 2026 deal ’done’

Franco Colapinto’s Formula 1 future appears secure, with multiple sources now reporting that the Argentine has finalised a new deal to remain with Alpine for the 2026 season.

According to the latest rumours, the announcement had been delayed following Colapinto’s defiance of team orders during the US GP at Austin just prior to Mexico - an incident that infuriated Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore.

"Franco had to apologise to Gasly and then to the entire racing team," Briatore confirmed to Auto Motor und Sport, after the team initially released, and later deleted, a public statement condemning the rookie’s behaviour.

Despite the controversy, the German outlet says Colapinto has been retained. "Despite breaking the taboo, Colapinto will continue to compete for Alpine in 2026," the report read.

Briatore all but confirmed that the 22-year-old’s recent progress had earned him another season. "He’s improved significantly recently and has been driving at Pierre (Gasly)’s level for four races," said the Italian.

The magazine noted that Briatore had few viable alternatives within Alpine’s driver pool, which currently consists only of rookies. "It’s also not worth waiting for an experienced driver," Auto Motor und Sport added.

Argentine journalist Jorge Peiro also reports that the deal is "done," adding that "for marketing reasons, the Brazilian GP seems like the favourite for the announcement."