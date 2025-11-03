Horner rumours swirl as Alpine stake quietly shopped

Fresh speculation has emerged linking Christian Horner with a possible consortium preparing a major investment move in Formula 1 - amid reports that Alpine’s minority shareholder Otro Capital is exploring a sale of its 24 percent stake.

According to Sports Business Journal, the private equity firm has held early talks about a potential divestment, with the holding originally valued at around US 900 million when acquired in mid-2023.

The news comes as F1 team valuations continue to soar, with Aston Martin and Red Bull’s sister squad Racing Bulls recently cited at figures exceeding USD 2 billion.

Sources say the discussions are not yet advanced, but the timing has fuelled speculation that a new investor group - possibly including senior paddock figures - could be circling. Recent paddock whispers have linked ousted Red Bull team boss Horner to efforts aimed at assembling a billion-dollar investment consortium seeking entry or partnership opportunities within F1.

Renault retains the first-offer right should Otro sell, and its CEO has reiterated the company’s long-term commitment to F1 under the Alpine banner.