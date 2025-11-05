Doohan father and son spotted at Super Formula

Jack Doohan and his famous father Mick have been spotted in Japan as the Australian driver explores a potential move to the Super Formula Championship for 2026.

According to Japan’s as-web.jp, the pair attended the recent Super GT finale at Motegi, meeting with several team representatives as part of discussions over a possible full-season seat in the country’s top single-seater series.

Doohan’s contract with Alpine, who pushed him out of the race seat for Franco Colapinto earlier in 2025, expires at the end of the year. With Colapinto now expected to remain next to Pierre Gasly at the team for 2026, 22-year-old Doohan is understood to be seeking new opportunities outside Formula 1.

The report claims the visit to Japan was part of a broader plan to secure a seat in Super Formula, where world rally defector Kalle Rovanpera will also compete next season.

As-Web reports that several other high-profile names from Formula 2, including championship leader Leonardo Fornaroli and Dutch driver Richard Verschoor, are also in talks with Japanese teams for 2026.

The publication notes that overlapping schedules between F1 and Super Formula next season would still allow reserve drivers to attend most grands prix, potentially making the Japanese series an attractive option for drivers staying race-fit while maintaining F1 links.