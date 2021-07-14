British GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

Sebastian Vettel

"I’m looking forward to racing at Silverstone again. There’s a lot of high-speed sections at this circuit with good places for overtaking, so I think there will be opportunities for some proper racing. It’s an important weekend for the team as well, so I’m looking forward to getting started."

Lance Stroll

"Silverstone is a real classic. The track is awesome to drive and it’s always great coming here because the fans are so passionate. This year it’s our first home race as Aston Martin, so I’m hoping we can have a strong weekend and make the whole team across the road feel proud."