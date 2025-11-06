Piquet hopes rain keeps Verstappen’s hopes alive

Max Verstappen heads to one of his favourite circuits this weekend knowing the Formula 1 title fight could be made or broken at Interlagos.

The Red Bull driver sits 36 points behind Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri heading into the race near Sao Paulo, with only three races remaining after Brazil. But with rain once again on the forecast, Verstappen’s supporters believe conditions could tilt in his favour.

"Hopefully it rains," said Nelson Piquet Jr - the brother of Verstappen’s partner Kelly - on the Pelas Pistas podcast.

"The forecast now says it will stay dry on Sunday. We’re speculating now, but for me - it has to rain. It has to! Then it will be really exciting."

Even Sergio Perez, whose F1 career was interrupted after another difficult season as Verstappen’s teammate in 2024, praised the Dutchman’s resilience.

"Max is the sensation of the year for me. He has captivated everyone with the way he’s challenging the McLaren duo. He’s the reason people watch Formula 1," the Mexican said.

"He and his guys have somehow managed to turn this season around. I think Verstappen would be the driver who deserves the title most out of these three - because he’s driving absolutely phenomenally."

F1 legend Gerhard Berger also expects Verstappen to stay in the fight.

"He’s maintained the level of recent years - very fast and with few mistakes," he told Corriere dello Sport. "I mentioned Senna, unbeatable. But in terms of driving, Verstappen fits the bill.

"He can do it, and I hope to see clean battles from here to the end."

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko likewise believes the title remains possible.

"We believe in it. We have the will and a small chance," he told RTL.

"We managed it in the last race in 2010, in 2012 as well, and in 2021 Verstappen became world champion on the last lap. Now it’s about having nerves of steel and not making any mistakes. Details will decide the outcome."