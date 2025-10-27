Colapinto unfazed by Alpine ’silence’ on 2026 seat

Franco Colapinto insists he is unconcerned by rising speculation about his Alpine future - saying the absence of rumours of a potential team shakeup is not proof of anything.

The 22-year-old Argentine rookie has spent much of the last month at the centre of intrigue - from his defiance of team orders in Austin to suggestions that a 2026 Alpine deal funded by his powerful backers is already signed.

With drivers in the Red Bull family jostling for limited 2026 seats, the calm around Enstone has only fuelled talk that Colapinto’s place is already secure.

Asked by DAZN in Mexico why there were plenty of rumours at Red Bull and Racing Bulls but no rumours of alternatives for Alpine, Colapinto laughed as he replied: "I don’t know.

"Everyone has their own opinion, right? And I think lately, at least, those opinions - there’s not much to them. There aren’t many rumours, not much going on.

"As a team we need to work on having a better car, and then focus on what’s coming. I’m focused on the present, taking it race by race. After that, obviously, I’m not the one who makes the decision."

Colapinto’s composure contrasts with the turmoil that followed his Austin team-order controversy, when Alpine deleted a social media post quoting boss Steve Nielsen’s criticism.

Still, the rookie’s Sunday wasn’t without frustration - after clashing with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

"He knocked me onto the grass," Colapinto complained. "I don’t know where he’s looking when he checks his mirrors. He always does the same thing."