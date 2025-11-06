Berger defends Ferrari amid ’painful’ rebuild

Former Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger has leapt to the Scuderia’s defence amid growing criticism of team boss Frederic Vasseur and frustration surrounding the team’s inconsistent season.

The Austrian, who raced twice for Ferrari and was famously the last driver to sign a contract in Enzo Ferrari’s office, told Corriere dello Sport that rebuilding the team’s competitiveness takes time.

"The last to sign a contract in Enzo Ferrari’s office," Berger, 66, grinned. "Back then it was normal for anyone who joined Ferrari, but today it’s strange to think about it."

Berger drove in red in another difficult phase for the Italian marque - just before Michael Schumacher arrived. When asked what Ferrari is lacking today, he replied: "Not much.

"The drivers are unquestionable - Charles Leclerc has matured, he accepted the challenge of Lewis Hamilton’s arrival and is doing an exceptional job.

"I’ve been through a Ferrari rebuild with Jean Todt - I know it’s not an overnight process. We all suffer seeing them off the podium."

Berger also weighed in on Italy’s rising talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli, whose rookie season alongside George Russell at Mercedes has been difficult.

"We’ll see in 2026 - with new cars we’ll start from scratch, and Kimi will have a valuable year of experience," he said.

"I see a remarkable rookie class. Gabriel Bortoleto is the future, I also like Isack Hadjar, but he doesn’t have a very experienced teammate like Nico Hulkenberg or a big name like George Russell to contend with.

"Antonelli has a competitive car, but also a tough challenge."