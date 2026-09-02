Marko doubts Verstappen can win at Monza

Dr Helmut Marko has poured cold water on hopes that Max Verstappen can win at Monza, while also criticising the new engine regulations that have placed Red Bull-Ford at the top of the FIA’s power-unit ranking.

Speaking to Austrian newspaper Osterreich, the former Red Bull advisor said the Italian GP is probably arriving too soon for the team to consider victory.

"On the short Zandvoort circuit, we were four or five tenths of a second behind," said the 83-year-old. "That’s an eternity."

"Winning will be difficult."

Marko instead pointed to later races as better opportunities.

"Our best chance might be in Texas, Las Vegas, or Mexico," said the Austrian.

He also took issue with the FIA’s current development handicap system - ADUO - after Red Bull-Ford twice emerged as the benchmark power unit.

"These regulations are outdated and need to be changed immediately," said Marko.

"The powertrain consists of an internal combustion engine, electric motor, software, and battery. Red Bull certainly doesn’t have the best powertrain."

Marko said the chassis development path has also hurt the team.

"They didn’t start so badly, but then things went in the wrong direction," he said.

"If you develop in the wrong direction twice, it becomes financially difficult with the cost-cap regulations."

When asked how much Adrian Newey’s departure had hurt Red Bull, Marko defended the remaining technical group.

"The team already proved last year, when they narrowly lost the World Championship without Newey, that they’re capable," he said.

"But as you know, I’m just a spectator from afar now."

He also admitted Verstappen’s heavy Zandvoort crash gave him a scare.

"I was quite startled when the car was sideways," he said. "Thank goodness there was some distance to the cars behind, and luckily Lawson reacted really well."

"If someone drives into a car that’s sideways like that, it can be really dangerous."