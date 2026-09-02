Argentina return needs existing GP to go - Ben Sulayem

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has publicly backed Argentina’s push to return to the Formula 1 calendar, while warning that the biggest obstacle is simply finding room for another race.

His comments follow president Javier Milei’s declaration that Argentina now has "all the conditions" to host Formula 1 again and wants to see Franco Colapinto race at home.

Speaking during the FIA American Congress in Buenos Aires, Ben Sulayem said: "I will support the initiative to have a Formula 1 or World Rally Championship race here in Argentina."

"Does Argentina deserve to be part of the F1 calendar? The answer is yes."

He pointed to Argentina’s history, fan interest and improving economic conditions.

"They have history, they have a legacy," said the FIA president. "There’s a love for motorsport and the economic situation is good. Argentina is better now."

"So it’s feasible."

But Ben Sulayem also cooled expectations of an imminent return.

"Beyond the emotional aspect, there’s also the rational side when we talk about the F1 calendar," he said.

"Does Argentina deserve to be there? Yes, but there’s a process to complete, there’s a business plan, and there are a limited number of places."

"If Argentina gets in, someone will have to leave."

The Buenos Aires circuit is already being rebuilt with Formula 1 in mind, while Milei used the FIA gathering to personally lobby Ben Sulayem over the country’s comeback.

Ben Sulayem also praised the heavily-backed Argentine Colapinto, whose contract with Alpine has just been extended by Flavio Briatore.

"He’s a fantastic driver," said Ben Sulayem.

"Colapinto is here to stay. He represents Argentina in the best way, with respect and sporting quality."